Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Increases By 37.2%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 976,700 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $19.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $547.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

