Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Drops By 24.1%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,858,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,685. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,402,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,592 shares during the period.

