Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declines By 16.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,933 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 35.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ IBTI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

