Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Expands By 16.3%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000.

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $91.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $70.81 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36.

