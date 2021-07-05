Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Drops By 26.7%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 166,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

