Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Increases By 25.0%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.
Shares of KHNGY stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $71.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
