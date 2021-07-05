Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Increases By 25.0%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $71.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

