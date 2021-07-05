Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Grows By 18.7%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

