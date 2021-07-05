Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Drops By 28.2%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $46,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. Lightbridge has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.12.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

