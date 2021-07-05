Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expands By 32.9%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMST. Raymond James lifted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LMST stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

