Short Interest in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Declines By 25.8%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 683,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 33,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,197.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,366,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,417,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,550,737.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $792,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,083 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 254,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 308,563 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,821. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMI. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

