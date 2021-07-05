Short Interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Declines By 24.3%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 15,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

MP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

