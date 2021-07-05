Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Expands By 16.7%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Myrexis stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,854. Myrexis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

