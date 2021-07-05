Short Interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Drops By 25.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in NetEase by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NetEase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.31. 1,559,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46. NetEase has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.