Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Grows By 31.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,240,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 56,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE EDU opened at $7.57 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 315,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

