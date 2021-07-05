Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Drops By 29.7%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH remained flat at $$22.51 during midday trading on Friday. 1,100,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,517. Pershing Square Tontine has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.