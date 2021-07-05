Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Expands By 28.0%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,476,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 7,402,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLLIF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pirelli & C. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

