Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Decreases By 22.2%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,878. The company has a market capitalization of $246.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 479,335 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $13,610,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $11,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

