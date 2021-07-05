Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Rises By 35.5%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Schmitt Industries news, Director Andrews P. Hines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,086 shares in the company, valued at $279,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 60.91% and a negative net margin of 86.51%.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

