Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expands By 17.6%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALL traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.23. 954,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

