Short Interest in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Drops By 27.0%

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $275.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $190.67 and a 52 week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

