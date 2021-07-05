Short Interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Drops By 15.3%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 638,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 451,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.91. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tiptree by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tiptree by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

