Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Drops By 23.1%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Shares of VSDA opened at $44.62 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.