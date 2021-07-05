Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Drops By 22.4%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 766,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 335,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.65 million, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

