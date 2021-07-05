Short Interest in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Rises By 30.4%

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 8,850,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.