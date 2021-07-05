Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Decreases By 23.5%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 287,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in WNS by 85.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,538 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,131,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in WNS by 13.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.74. 85,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $81.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.