Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $104,364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after acquiring an additional 505,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

