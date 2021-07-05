Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.