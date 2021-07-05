Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

