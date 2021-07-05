Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SBGI stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,972. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 502,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

