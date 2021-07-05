Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in June

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,931,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 4,432,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,603.2 days.

Sinopharm Group stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.