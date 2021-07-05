Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in June

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,931,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 4,432,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,603.2 days.
Sinopharm Group stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.
About Sinopharm Group
Recommended Story: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.