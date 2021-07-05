Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Update

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. 490,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

