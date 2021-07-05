SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SKM stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

