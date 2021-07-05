Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Slack Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Slack Technologies worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 34.8% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 687,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 177,423 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 50.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 255,106 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 225.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145,086 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.66. 2,498,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

