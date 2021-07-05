SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLRC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.08. 1,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.