Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth $126,659,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

