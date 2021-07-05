Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.
Smith & Nephew stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
