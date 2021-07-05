Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $223.91 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.66 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.