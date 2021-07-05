Societe Generale Reaffirms Sell Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.41. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $93.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

