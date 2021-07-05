South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get South32 alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33. South32 has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.