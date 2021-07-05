South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie raised South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.