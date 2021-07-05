Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.