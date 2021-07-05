S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $414.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $415.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

