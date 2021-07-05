Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Decreased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,845 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. 1,260,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,029. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.