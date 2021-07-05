Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock remained flat at $$17.77 during midday trading on Monday. 616,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

