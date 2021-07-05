Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Trimmed by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255,010 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 4.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Square worth $880,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 96.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,093 shares of company stock worth $270,500,132 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,041. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 339.55, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

