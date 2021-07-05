SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.6 days.

SSAAF remained flat at $$4.91 during midday trading on Monday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

