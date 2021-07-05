SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of SSPPF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

