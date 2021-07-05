Stably USD Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $520,291.15 and approximately $11,928.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,477,795 coins and its circulating supply is 506,163 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

