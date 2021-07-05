Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAGKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

