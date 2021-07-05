Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.3% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,723,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,910. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

