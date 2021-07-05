Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 119,902 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

