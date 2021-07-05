State Street (NYSE:STT) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $84.30. 2,046,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.